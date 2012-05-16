FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

Hot Topic profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Teen retailer Hot Topic Inc’s HOTT.O quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and strong demand for merchandise related to the post-apocalyptic film “The Hunger Games”.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $3.8 million, or 9 cents per shares, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 17 cents per share a year ago.

Sales rose 6.4 percent to $171.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $171.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hot Topic shares closed at $9.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora & Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

