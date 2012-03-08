Hot Topic shares rise on strong 1st-quarter forecast

(Reuters) - Shares of Hot Topic Inc HOTT.O rose 15 percent to a three-year high on Thursday after the teen apparel retailer forecast first-quarter profit above market estimates as it sees strong demand and a boost in gross margins.

“Thus far in the first quarter, comparable store sales are running in the positive mid single-digit range at Hot Topic driven by the continued positive response to its fashion apparel and strong response to The Hunger Games license product,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Elizabeth Pierce wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, Hot Topic posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and said merchandise related to The Hunger Games movie, scheduled to release later this month, was selling well so far in the current quarter.

Analyst Pierce also said the company’s plan to open 45 Torrid stores, with more than 20 percent in strip locations, would benefit it.

“Fourth-quarter Torrid strip center stores performed 700 basis points (7 percent) better than those in mall locations,” she noted.

The mall-and-web-based retailer, known for its band and movie merchandise, runs its namesake chain in addition to the Torrid chain, which caters to plus-size women and girls.

Shares of the company, which have risen more than 60 percent in the past year, were up 11 percent at $9.75 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $10.11 earlier in the session.