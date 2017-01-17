Berkshire Hathaway unit buys big NYC-area real estate firm

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - HomeServices of America Inc, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), on Tuesday said it has purchased the Houlihan Lawrence residential real estate firm, its second foray into the New York City area this month.

The purchase by HomeServices, the second-largest U.S. residential real estate brokerage, was disclosed eight days after its majority-owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices unit announced the opening of its first New York City office.

Terms of Tuesday's transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1888 and based in Rye Brook, New York, Houlihan Lawrence has 1,300 employees and 30 offices serving the counties of Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Ulster in New York, and Fairfield in Connecticut. It said sales volume totaled $6.7 billion last year.

Ron Peltier, chief executive of HomeServices, said in an interview that while there have been signs of softness in the New York-area luxury housing market, millennials and first-time buyers have shown greater interest in buying homes.

"Houlihan Lawrence is a very prestigious, well-run and well-established company. It is a wonderful way for us to enter the marketplace," Peltier said. "Even though the market may be experiencing a bit of a slowdown, it is going to be temporary."

Stephen and Chris Meyers, who are respectively chief executive and managing principal of Houlihan Lawrence, will remain, while their sister Nancy Seaman will step aside as chairman, the brokerage said.

HomeServices said it now has nearly 29,500 employees in close to 570 offices in 28 U.S. states, and that residential sales volume topped $93 billion in 2016.

The Minneapolis-based brokerage was started in 1998, and has gradually entered the Westchester market in recent years.

Buffett has run Berkshire since 1965. His Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's more than 90 businesses include insurers, chemical and energy companies, food and apparel companies and a railroad.