(Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey appointed John Levitske as a managing director to its dispute resolution and financial expert opinions practice.

Most recently, Levitske was a managing director at Duff & Phelps’ dispute consulting division.

He had earlier worked with Standard & Poor, KPMG [KPMG.UL] and FTI Consulting Inc.

Levitske will be based in Chicago, Houlihan said.