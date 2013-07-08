FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House votes to block watchdog from imposing audit term limits
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 8, 2013 / 11:09 PM / in 4 years

House votes to block watchdog from imposing audit term limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a rare show of bipartisan unity, the House of Representatives voted on Monday to block an auditor industry watchdog from forcing companies to switch auditors, a regulatory move that could break up some business relationships over a century old.

The 321 to 62 vote was a partial victory for big businesses and major audit firms, which oppose mandatory auditor rotation, though it is still unclear whether there is any appetite in the U.S. Senate to take up the measure.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which regulates auditors, has been debating auditor rotation since 2011 as one way to ensure that auditors are impartial when they check companies’ books.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Dena Aubin in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.