Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at lower rates

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Nov. 26, 2014 at a 0.060 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.065 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold on Aug. 20.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Feb. 25, 2015 at a 0.088 percent rate, also down from the 0.090 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money market yield of 0.060 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.088 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 27-28.