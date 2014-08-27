FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at lower rates
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at lower interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Nov. 26, 2014 at a 0.060 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.065 percent rate for $500 million of three-month bills sold on Aug. 20.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Feb. 25, 2015 at a 0.088 percent rate, also down from the 0.090 percent rate for $500 million of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money market yield of 0.060 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.956 with a money market yield of 0.088 percent.

Settlement is Aug. 27-28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
