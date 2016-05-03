Aeromexico plane diverted to Houston after passenger dies: newspaper

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - An Aeromexico plane flying from Chicago to Mexico made an unplanned landing in Houston on Tuesday after a passenger on board died during the flight, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The victim, who was not named, was described as an 88-year-old man with a history of heart ailments, it said. A doctor on board Flight 683 was unable to resuscitate him.

The plane landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Officials at the airport and the city’s police and fire departments were not immediately available to comment.

Flight tracking services showed the plane left Houston on Tuesday morning and later arrived in Mexico City.