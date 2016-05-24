FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston police probe bomb threat on Delta plane, no device found
#U.S.
May 24, 2016 / 3:33 PM / a year ago

Houston police probe bomb threat on Delta plane, no device found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Houston police dispatched a bomb squad on Tuesday to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to investigate a possible bomb threat against a Delta Air Lines plane, a police spokesman said, but no device was found on the airplane.

Bill Begley, spokesman for the Houston Airport System, said the plane had since departed the airport.

”It is a non-specific threat,“ he said. ”We worked with the airline and with TSA to pull the passengers and baggage off the plane and re-screen them.”

Officials at Atlanta-based Delta (DAL.N), the No. 2 U.S. carrier by traffic, said the affected passengers were aboard flight 227, an MD-88 aircraft flying between Houston and Atlanta.

Passengers were rescreened and the flight departed after a short delay due to a threat deemed by authorities as being non-credible, the airline said in a statement, but no information was given as to the number of passengers and crew on board.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by G Crosse

