a year ago
Houston mom gets 40 years after daughter's body found in fridge
#U.S.
August 5, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Houston mom gets 40 years after daughter's body found in fridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas woman was sentenced on Friday to 40 years in prison after admitting responsibility for the death of her 9-year-old daughter, whose emaciated and dehydrated body was found in the refrigerator of their Houston home, court records showed.

Amber Keyes, 37, had pleaded guilty of neglect that resulted in the death of 9-year-old Ayahna Comb, whose body was found in 2014.

The girl, who had cerebral palsy, had been dead for about six months when she was found wrapped in blankets in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator at Keyes' apartment, the Houston Chronicle reported. She only weighed about 15 pounds (6.8 kg) at the time of her death, which was ruled a homicide.

The newspaper said police went to the apartment in June 2014 after neighbors expressed concern over not seeing Ayahna for months.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
