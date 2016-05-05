Fire crews battle blaze at Houston hazardous materials warehouse

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Nearly 200 Houston firefighters were dispatched to fight a massive blaze on Thursday at a warehouse where hazardous materials are stored, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported, the Houston Fire Department said in a statement.

Spring Branch Elementary School, which is nearby, has been evacuated as a precaution, school district officials said on Twitter.

Local media reported that Custom Packaging and Filling runs the warehouse and that the company has said it stores petroleum products and pesticides in the building.