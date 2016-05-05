FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire crews battle blaze at Houston hazardous materials warehouse
May 5, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Fire crews battle blaze at Houston hazardous materials warehouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Nearly 200 Houston firefighters were dispatched to fight a massive blaze on Thursday at a warehouse where hazardous materials are stored, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported, the Houston Fire Department said in a statement.

Spring Branch Elementary School, which is nearby, has been evacuated as a precaution, school district officials said on Twitter.

Local media reported that Custom Packaging and Filling runs the warehouse and that the company has said it stores petroleum products and pesticides in the building.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and the Houston newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang

