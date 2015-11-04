FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Two killed, two wounded in Houston-area shooting: media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting incident in a Houston suburb on Wednesday that appeared to be a murder-suicide, local news reports said.

A man with cancer shot his wife to death and then wounded a child and a nurse before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide, local TV broadcaster KHOU reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment about the incident in Cypress, about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Houston.

One of the survivors was shot in the head and the other was shot in the arm, local TV broadcaster KTRK reported.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

