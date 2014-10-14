Australia's Hoyts plans record cinema IPO as Netflix waits in wings

An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix the American provider of on-demand Internet streaming media in Paris September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian private equity firm is preparing the world’s biggest listing of a cinema chain, in a shrinking market that’s already the world leader in Internet piracy and is about to receive online streaming juggernaut Netflix (NFLX.O).

Yet Pacific Equity Partners is hoping to convince investors that the only way is up for Australian cinemas, which have already withstood the hit from existing streaming services like Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) iTunes and cheaper couch-bound entertainments like gaming.

Pacific Equity is planning to exit the country’s No.2 movie theater operator Hoyts in an IPO worth up to $800 million early next year, dwarfing the $322 million raised by AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) in 2013.

That comes ahead of an expected launch by Netflix in the home of Crocodile Dundee and Mad Max, threatening to speed up the decline in cinema audiences in a country where they are already falling faster than in the United States.

But Australian industry veteran Andrew Pike - whose resume includes discovering the Baz Luhrmann career-making hit “Strictly Ballroom”, and who saw multiplexes kill three of his own theaters in the mid-2000s - believes it’s premature to announce the death of Australian cinema.

“Netflix ... will put a dint in trading. The teenage market will be affected and the older adult audience will be affected. But I think that cinema will still have its place,” he told Reuters when asked to comment on the future of Hoyts.

From 2005 to 2013, Australia per capita admissions fell 12 percent compared with 9 percent in North America, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Box office takings in both regions have stalled at about A$1.1 billion ($961 million) in Australia and $10.6 billion in North America annually since 2009, when 3D sci-fi epic “Avatar” set the standard for modern blockbusters.

Analysts say, however, that Hoyts can bank on a two-year roster of hits to keep audiences coming, and on premium seating and candy bar offerings to boost earnings even if theaters remain half-empty. The blockbuster pipeline includes two “Avatar” sequels expected in 2016 and 2017, and in 2015 the first of three new “Star Wars” installments, sequels to the “Avengers” and a new “James Bond”.

“The production houses now know what to make to get people into cinemas, as opposed to ... just download for free,” said Darren Vincent, an analyst at Shaw Stockbroking who covers Amalgamated Holdings AHD.AX, joint owner of Australia’s biggest cinema chain, Event Cinemas.

“I can’t sit here and say to you that there’s not going to be an impact (from Netflix), but I don’t know how many years we’ve already had the transition to a great amount of download-for-free videos. The big hit’s been had.”

Pacific Equity Partners declined to comment on the planned Hoyts offering.

CIRCLING THE WAGONS

Netflix declined comment but many analysts expect it to launch in Australia in 2015, following reports it bought Australian streaming rights to Batman series “Gotham” and sent representatives to meet Australian TV executives.

Foxtel, an Australian pay TV company half-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O), has halved its fees and two other media firms said they would start a A$100 million streaming joint venture - both seen as pre-emptive strikes on Netflix.

Hoyts announced a streaming service two years ago but shelved it in June, media reported, citing competition. Hoyts declined to comment.

While some Australian cinema chains have diversified into theme parks or expanded offshore, Hoyts has invested in DVD rental kiosks and a unit that holds a monopoly on cinema advertising.

In the year to June 30, 2013, Hoyts increased candy bar revenue 13.5 percent while box office grew just 0.8 percent, according to regulatory documents seen by Reuters. Net profit from continuing operations more than doubled to A$5.5 million, evidence of another survival strategy - cost-cutting.

Bottom line growth from falling ticket sales is even more pronounced at Amalgamated, which boosted pretax profit 5.4 percent with a 3.2 percent box office decline in 2013-14. Shares in Amalgamated and Village Roadshow (VRL.AX), which co-owns Amalgamated’s Australian screens, are up 40 percent and 100 percent respectively since October 2012 compared with a 15 percent rise in the broad ASX All Ordinaries Index.

Pike, who distributes documentaries these days, says cinemas have one big advantage over online services.

“One downloads a film and you watch it on your computer, but you’re isolated,” he said. “If you think about the essence of the cinema experience, it’s a social experience.”