FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian cinema chain Hoyts sold to Chinese investor Sun Xishuang
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 23, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australian cinema chain Hoyts sold to Chinese investor Sun Xishuang

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Hoyts cinema logo adorns a complex located in the suburb of Chatswood, north of Sydney December 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Hoyts Group said on Tuesday it has been sold by its private equity owner Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) to an investment vehicle set up by Chinese entrepreneur Sun Xishuang.

Hoyts, Australia’s second-biggest cinema operator by number of screens, said the billionaire chairman and large shareholder of Chinese property group Dalian Yifang bought Hoyts through his company ID Leisure, based in the British Virgin Islands. Financial terms of the sale weren’t disclosed.

The sale ends a busy year of exits for PEP, Australia’s largest private equity firm, as it has seized on appetite for businesses seen as benefiting from the country’s record low interest rates, low unemployment and relatively buoyant equity market.

PEP had engaged investment bank UBS AG to run a dual-track sale process for the 450-screen chain throughout 2014 including the possibility of an initial public offering that sources close to the process said would seek to raise about A$900 million ($731 million).

But after several weak recent listings and confirmation U.S. video streaming giant Netflix Inc will open in Australia in March, sources said PEP was still considering a private sale for the company it bought from a consortium including Australian casino billionaire James Packer for A$440 million in 2007.

The sale also extends a run of large cinema acquisitions by Chinese interests seeking to expand globally. In 2012, China’s Dalian Wanda Group bought American No. 2 cinema chain AMC Theatres, which has 5,000 screens, for $2.6 billion.

A PEP spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1.2317 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.