A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Hewlett-Packard Co’s proposed settlement of shareholder litigation involving HP’s botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco.