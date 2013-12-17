FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP CEO gets big pay hike after 2013 stock rally
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 17, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

HP CEO gets big pay hike after 2013 stock rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett-Packard, arrives for the first session of annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Chief Executive Meg Whitman gave up her symbolic $1 salary and now draws an annual base salary of $1.5 million, reflecting the 93 percent rise in the company’s stock so far this year.

Whitman, HP’s third CEO in four years, is steering the Silicon Valley giant through a years-long restructuring since inheriting in 2011 a company shaken by board changes, executive departures and fluctuating strategic decisions.

Investors have since credited her for bringing much-needed stability to HP, which she is trying to turn around through layoffs, cost cutting and expansion into fast-growing markets such as enterprise computing.

The new salary, effective November 1, “brings Ms. Whitman’s salary to a competitive level among the salaries of the chief executive officers of HP’s peer companies,” the company said in a Securities and Exchange filing.

While Whitman drew a salary of only $1 in 2012, her total compensation was $1.99 million, including a $1.69 million bonus and vested stock and options.

HP’s stock, however, at Tuesday’s close of $27.45, remains well off its 2010 high of above $50, prior to the departure of Wall Street favorite and former CEO Mark Hurd.

From the time Whitman joined in September 2011, HP’s stock has risen just 14.5 percent compared with the S&P 500 index, which is up 51 percent over the same period.

Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.