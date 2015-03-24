FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP partners with Bang & Olufsen for sound technology
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 24, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

HP partners with Bang & Olufsen for sound technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co said it had entered into a partnership to equip its PCs, tablets and other gadgets with audio technology from Danish television and sound system maker Bang & Olufsen.

HP said on Tuesday that it would start selling personal computers with Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY audio technology this spring.

The Bang & Olufsen brand will appear on HP’s Spectre, OMEN, ENVY and select commercial PCs, while the B&O Play brand will appear on HP Pavilion PCs, tablets and PC audio accessories, HP said.

B&O is a 90-year-old company that makes products for the luxury end of the consumer market. It will replace music-streaming and audio-equipment company Beats Electronics LLC as HP’s audio vendor.

Apple Inc bought Beats, co-founded by influential hip-hop producer Dr Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine, for $3 billion in May last year.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.