HP sells UAE-based IT firm stake to Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala
#Technology News
October 7, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

HP sells UAE-based IT firm stake to Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co has sold its 40 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based Injazat Data Systems for an undisclosed amount to its investment partner, Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala [MUDEV.UL].

The deal, announced in a statement from Injazat on Tuesday, comes a day after HP said it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

Unlisted Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, now owns 100 percent of Injazat.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
