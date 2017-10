Hewlett Packard executive chairman and Kleiner Perkins managing partner Ray Lane works on his computer at his home in Atherton, California November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Chairman and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Ray Lane said on Thursday that he had decided to step down after reflecting on the shareholder vote and to reduce distractions.

Lane won 58.88 percent of shareholder votes, which was announced during the company’s annual meeting last month.