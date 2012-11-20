FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Autonomy boss Lynch reviewing HP accounting news
November 20, 2012 / 1:48 PM / 5 years ago

Former Autonomy boss Lynch reviewing HP accounting news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Lynch, the former chief executive of Autonomy, is currently reviewing the news that the company’s new owner Hewlett-Packard has taken an $8.8 billion charge related to “serious accounting improprieties”, his spokeswoman said.

Lynch was currently listening in to a conference call being given by HP to the financial community to explain the charge. He expects to comment later on the development, his spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

