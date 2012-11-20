Former Autonomy boss Lynch reviewing HP accounting news

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Lynch, the former chief executive of Autonomy, is currently reviewing the news that the company’s new owner Hewlett-Packard has taken an $8.8 billion charge related to “serious accounting improprieties”, his spokeswoman said.

Lynch was currently listening in to a conference call being given by HP to the financial community to explain the charge. He expects to comment later on the development, his spokeswoman said.