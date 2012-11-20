FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Autonomy CEO "flatly rejects" HP charges
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Ex-Autonomy CEO "flatly rejects" HP charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Lynch, the former chief executive of Autonomy, on Tuesday “flatly rejected” allegations made by the company’s new owner Hewlett Packard regarding “serious accounting improprieties”.

In a brief statement released to Reuters, a spokeswoman said the former management of Autonomy denied the allegations.

“The former management team of Autonomy was shocked to see this statement today, and flatly rejects these allegations, which are false,” she said.

“HP’s due diligence review was intensive, overseen on behalf of HP by KPMG, Barclays and Perella Weinberg. HP’s senior management has also been closely involved with running Autonomy for the past year.”

HP said on Tuesday it was taking an $8.8 billion charge related to its acquisition of software firm Autonomy, citing the accounting improprieties.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.