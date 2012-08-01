FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California judge rules in favor of HP in Itanium server case
August 1, 2012

California judge rules in favor of HP in Itanium server case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of HP is seen outside Hewlett-Packard Belgian headquarters in Diegem, near Brussels, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A California state court judge ruled in favor of Hewlett-Packard and against Oracle Corp in a bitter lawsuit over Oracle’s decision to end support for HP’s Itanium-based servers.

Santa Clara Superior Court Judge James Kleinberg wrote on Wednesday that a contract exists between HP and Oracle, and that Oracle is required to continue to offer its product suite on HP’s Itanium server platform.

Oracle is required to port its products to HP’s Itanium-based servers without charge to HP, the judge ruled.

Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill

