HP CEO says split effective from November 1

(Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Meg Whitman said the separation of HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise would be effective on Nov. 1.
Whitman made the announcement during the company’s technology event, HP Discover 2015, in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The world’s No. 2 personal computer maker said in October it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.
Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel