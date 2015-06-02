HP CEO says split effective from November 1

The Hewlett-Packard (HP) logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co Chief Executive Meg Whitman said the separation of HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise would be effective on Nov. 1.

Whitman made the announcement during the company’s technology event, HP Discover 2015, in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The world’s No. 2 personal computer maker said in October it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.