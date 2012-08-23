HP posts mega-loss after EDS writedown

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co swung to an $8.9 billion quarterly loss as personal computer sales shrank again and it swallowed a huge write-down linked to its $13.9 billion purchase of Electronic Data Systems Corp.

The company also on Wednesday reduced its full-year earnings outlook slightly to the low end of its previous range, responding to a faltering PC market as well as touch economic conditions in Europe and also China, where growth too is slowing. Its shares slid more than 4 percent in late trading.

The No.1 personal computer maker, which employs more than 300,000 people globally, is undergoing a multi-year restructuring aimed at focusing the sprawling corporation on enterprise services, in the mold of IBM. The plan calls for reducing its employee base by 8 percent.

HP will have gone through about half of its targeted job reductions by the end of the fiscal year, HP’s Chief Financial Officer Cathie Lesjak said in an interview. It cut 4,000 jobs in fiscal third quarter and will likely have shorn 11,500 jobs by end of fiscal 2012, she said.

“HP is definitely showing progress in terms of turning around the company,” said Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu. “One of the clear signs is a better predictability of earnings.”

The company was plagued by poor forecasting during former Chief Executive Leo Apotheker’s brief tenure.

CEO Meg Whitman has urged investors to be patient as she works to jumpstart revenue and cut costs.

“We are still in the early stage of the turnaround. There will be challenges ahead that could create some variability in performance,” said Whitman, who replaced the unpopular Apotheker at the helm in September. “But I‘m confident in our ability to work through them and get to where we want to be.”

The world’s largest PC maker posted a 5 percent slide in net revenue in its fiscal third quarter to $29.7 billion, slightly below the average Wall Street estimate of $30.1 billion as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It took a charge of $10.8 billion, mostly related to the writedown of its EDS services business, which it had announced earlier this month.

HP, which like smaller rival Dell Inc is struggling to offset faltering PC sales with services revenue, posted a net loss of $4.49 a share in its fiscal third quarter that ended July 31, versus a profit $1.9 billion, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier.

Both HP and Dell are struggling to defend their PC market share from Asian rivals such as Lenovo and Acer.

Excluding items such as the writedown, it earned $1 a share, outstripping Wall Street’s target of 98 cents. The stock fell to $18.35 in after-hours trade on Wednesday, down 4.4 percent from its $19.20 close in regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A HP Invent logo is pictured in front of Hewlett-Packard international offices in Meyrin near Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Wall Street has so far adopted a wait-and-see approach to Whitman’s restructuring plan but is concerned with the continued decline in revenue. HP has lost close to a quarter of its market value in 2012. Its shares are down about 15 percent from when Whitman was appointed to the helm in September of last year.

PERSONAL COMPUTERS HIT HARD

The massive quarterly loss was expected as the company said earlier this month that it would take a noncash charge of $8 billion, primarily writing down the value of its 2008 acquisition of EDS for $13.9 billion.

Revenue from all of HP’s main business units fell, with the personal computer division unsurprisingly recording the steepest drop of 10 percent, to $8.6 billion.

Services revenue dipped just 3 percent to $8.8 billion, edging past Personal Systems Group -- which includes PCs -- to become the company’s largest sales generator in the quarter that ended July 31.

HP’s business continued to be hit by a slowing economy in most of its biggest regions, including Western Europe and China.

The “pretty soft underlying macro economic environment” is continuing into the current quarter, Lesjak said but added that there were some “bright spots” such as Eastern Europe and Japan.

In personal computers, HP is facing both a weak consumer market and competitive pricing, Lesjak added.

HP is also revamping its enterprise services unit, which caters to corporations. Whitman said HP is changing the leadership structure in the unit to bring more accountability and moving away from offering low-end services, an area that EDS specializes in.

In an effort to jumpstart change, the company in May appointed George Kadifa, formerly from private equity firm Silver Lake, as head of the division.

HP said it expected to earn $4.05 to $4.07 per share for fiscal year 2012. HP’s previous full-year estimate was $4.05 to $4.10.

Whitman also said she plans to makes small divestitures to cull the vast product line and focus on a narrower offering.

“Behind the curtain there’s lots of smaller initiatives that I think we can take those resources and get more bang for the buck by really investing behind some of our best growth opportunities,” Whitman said, adding that they wouldn’t be “big divestitures by any stretch of the imagination”