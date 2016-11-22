A trader passes by the post where Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HP Inc (HPQ.N), the legacy printer and PC business of the former Hewlett-Packard Co, forecast a current-quarter adjusted profit largely below analysts' estimates amid waning demand for its printers.

The company's shares were down nearly 2.2 percent after the bell.

HP Inc said it expects an adjusted profit 35-38 cents per share for the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company's printer business fell nearly 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter, from a year earlier.

To beef up its fading printer business, HP in September said it would buy Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) printer business for $1.05 billion.

HP Inc's net earnings plunged to $492 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $1.32 billion, or 73 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents per share, in line with analysts' estimate.

The company's net revenue rose 2 percent to $12.51 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $11.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE.N), which was also spun off from Hewlett-Packard Co and now holds the corporate hardware and enterprise software division, reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter profit, helped by demand for it servers and storage services.

Excluding items, HPE earned 61 cents per share beating the average analyst estimate of 60 cents.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)