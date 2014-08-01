FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hewlett-Packard to pay $32.5 million to settle USPS pricing case
August 1, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Hewlett-Packard to pay $32.5 million to settle USPS pricing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co will pay $32.5 million to resolve allegations it overcharged the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The computer maker did not comply with pricing terms on a contract with the USPS between 2001 and 2010, including a requirement that it charge prices no greater than those offered other HP customers with comparable contracts, the Justice Department said.

HP did not admit liability in the settlement.

“We will continue to ensure that when the government purchases commercial products, it receives the prices to which it is entitled,” Stuart Delery, who heads the Justice Department’s civil division, said in a statement.

In May, the USPS reported a net loss for the quarter of $1.9 billion, as first-class mail volume continued to tumble and lawmakers remained at odds over providing any financial relief.

The agency at that time said its liabilities stood at $64 billion, exceeding its assets by $42 billion.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Paul Simao

