Exclusive: HP Enterprise in talks to sell software unit to Thoma Bravo - sources

A trader passes by the post where Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 25, 2016.

(Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) (HPE.N) is in talks with buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC to sell its software division, hoping it can fetch between $8 billion and $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The negotiations come as HPE Chief Executive Meg Whitman seeks to focus the U.S. company's strategy on networking, storage, data centers and related technology services, after its separation last year from computer and printer maker HP Inc (HPQ.N).

HPE has received offers for the software unit of as much as $7.5 billion in a sale process managed by investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the sources said this week.

Thoma Bravo has made the highest offer for the assets among the private equity firms that held discussions with HPE, though significant discrepancies in valuation expectations persist and no deal is certain, the people said.

Other private equity firms that made offers for the software assets include Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) and TPG Capital LP, the people said. It was still possible that HPE would turn to a buyout firm other than Thoma Bravo to pursue a deal, or that Thoma Bravo would buy only some of the assets, the people said.

A sale of HPE's entire software division to a single private equity firm would be easier if the latter already owns some related companies, the people said. Thoma Bravo owns several software companies, including Dynatrace LLC and Compuware Corp, which could produce cost savings and efficiencies if combined with some of HPE's software assets, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. HPE, Goldman Sachs, Thoma Bravo, Vista Equity, Carlyle and TPG declined to comment.

HPE shares rose as much as 4 percent on the news and ended Thursday's New York trading up 3.2 percent at $22.16, giving the company a market capitalization of $36.8 billion.

HPE's software unit generated $3.6 billion in net revenue in 2015, down from $3.9 billion in 2014. The company has said revenue growth in its software unit has been challenged by a market shift toward cloud subscription offerings.

HPE acquired part of its software portfolio as a result of its ill-fated $10.3 billion acquisition of Autonomy Corp in 2011 and the $4.5 billion acquisition of Mercury Interactive in 2006.

The software assets also include Vertica, a big data analytics platform, ArcSight, a cyber security firm as well as products for IT operations management.

HPE is the latest technology company looking to slim down a large portfolio of noncore software assets that are struggling to generate growth. In June, Dell Inc [DI.UL] agreed to sell its software division to buyout firm Francisco Partners and the private equity arm of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp for more than $2 billion.

In May, HPE agreed to merge its IT services and outsourcing unit with Computer Sciences Corp CSC.N to create a $9 billion company in a tax-free all-stock transaction known as a Reverse Morris Trust.