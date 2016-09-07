A trader passes by the post where Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) (HPE.N) is nearing a deal to sell its software division to British software group Micro Focus International Plc (MCRO.L), according to a person familiar with the matter on Wednesday, as the company focuses on networking, storage and data centers.

The deal would come after HPE's talks with private equity firms to sell the unit for between $8 billion and $10 billion. A deal with Micro Focus is expected to be announced when HPE releases its latest quarterly earnings later on Wednesday, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public. HPE declined to comment, while Micro Focus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sky News first reported on HPE's deal with Micro Focus.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)