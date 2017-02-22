FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

HP Inc reports 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013.Stephen Lam/File Photo

(Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N), which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.

However, the company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to $611 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $650 million a year earlier.

The company's earnings per share from continuing operations remained flat at 36 cents.

Revenue rose to $12.68 billion from $12.25 billion.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

