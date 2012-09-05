H&R Block loss narrows on lower costs

(Reuters) - U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) posted a narrower quarterly loss as some of the cost-cutting measures it embarked on earlier this year paid off.

H&R Block, incorporated in 1955 by brothers Henry and Richard Bloch, cut jobs, shut stores and overhauled its management in April to focus on the fast-growing digital tax preparation segment after several years of losing customers to do-it-yourself tax filing services like Intuit Inc’s (INTU.O) TurboTax software.

The company will reduce the number of Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) locations it operates in to 112 this year from about 500 last year. This will add marginally to full-year earnings, Chief Executive Bill Cobb said on a post-earnings conference call.

H&R Block also expects to increase its presence in Wal-Mart stores in 2013, though it did not disclose the number of locations that will be added.

First-quarter net loss narrowed to $107.4 million, or 39 cents per share, from $175 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a charge of about $62 million in the first quarter last year on the sale of its consulting business.

Revenue at its core tax services segment fell 1 percent to $90 million.

Kansas City, Missouri-based H&R Block generally makes most of its profits in the fiscal third and fourth quarters when the U.S. tax-filing season hits its peak.

The company’s shares were up 2 percent at $16.55 in trading after the bell. They closed at $16.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.