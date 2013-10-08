FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H&R Block shares tumble on plans to terminate bank unit sale
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2013 / 11:23 PM / 4 years ago

H&R Block shares tumble on plans to terminate bank unit sale

Aman Shah

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) is planning to terminate the sale of its banking assets to a unit of Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA.O), sending shares down 6 percent in extended trading.

H&R Block in July said it would sell its banking unit to avoid a sharp rise in costs associated with the introduction of stricter banking rules by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Shares of the company were down 5.5 percent at $25.75 in trading after the bell. They closed at $27.26 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The termination of the bank sale is a setback for H&R Block and will disappoint investors who had been hoping that the sale would pave the way to a levering transaction and significant share buyback next year,” BTIG analyst Mark Palmer said in an email to Reuters.

Republic Bank & Trust Co has withdrawn its pending applications with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to close the deal with H&R Block Bank, Republic Bancorp disclosed in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/vaw63v)

H&R Block said in a statement that it would discuss developments on its bank deal in a conference call on Wednesday morning.

The company said during its first-quarter results last month that it did not expect a decision from the OCC regarding the sale by the September 30 deadline.

“It is an inconvenience for H&R Block... they’ll now go to the other suitors they had for the bank from before and try to negotiate a deal,” Wedbush Securities’ Gil Luria said.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.