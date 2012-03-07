H&R Block posts 3rd-quarter loss

(Reuters) - H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) posted a loss for the third straight quarter as revenue fell at its core tax services segment, but the top U.S. tax preparer said it is gaining market share in the digital category.

Online tax preparers, dominated by Intuit Inc (INTU.O), have been drawing clients away from shop-front tax preparers -- like H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax -- by giving consumers a cheaper way to file their own tax returns.

Intuit’s TurboTax is the strongest player in the do-it-yourself tax preparation space.

“Overall, in digital, I‘m pleased we are meeting the primary objective for the season that we shared in December -- to outpace TurboTax in total digital category growth -- based on volume release through February,” chief executive William Cobb said on a conference call with clients.

The fourth quarter is typically the most profitable quarter for tax preparers as the tax season is in full swing.

H&R Block has been offering free tax filings for basic tax returns in a bid to win back market share it lost to online and do-it-yourself tax preparation channels, a move that pulled down its profits in the fourth quarter last year.

However, CEO Cobb said the program continues to exceed expectations in the second year, with retention to date on last year’s new clients up 500 basis points.

The company has also been looking for ways to focus on its core tax-preparing brand and services. Last year H&R Block sold its consulting unit RSM McGladrey and announced plans to discontinue service under its EXPRESSTAX brand.

It also unveiled new products like Block Live -- a Skype like offering where do-it-yourself clients can contact tax preparers online -- and tax preparation apps for iPhone and android phones and tablets.

Q3 LOSS

For the third quarter, net loss from continuing operations was $3.6 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with a loss from continuing operations of $11 million, or 4 cents per share, last year.

Revenue at the company’s core tax services segment fell 2.5 percent to $655.7 million.

“The results weren’t a huge surprise. What H&R Block seems to be doing is trying to grow their client base. The client base did grow, but revenues were down, which tells me that pricing was pressured and continues to be pressured,” Morningstar analyst Vishnu Lekraj told Reuters.

In the tax season till February 28, the company said its total tax returns prepared grew 5.1 percent, while total digital tax returns increased 12.6 percent from last year.

Tax preparers have been hit by the U.S. government’s clampdown on the highly profitable refund anticipation loans (RALs), which are funded by various banks and are repaid by the borrower’s annual tax refund.

H&R Block offered free refund anticipation checks to clients which pulled down tax services revenue in the quarter.

H&R Block’s shares, which have risen more than 27 percent since they touched a year low in August, were down 3 percent after the bell. They had closed at $15.87 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.