Brazil's HRT in deal with Petrobras to unlock Amazon gas

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil’s HRT HRTP3.SA surged over 19 percent on Monday after the oil company signed an accord with Petrobras (PETR4.SA) that could develop a market for natural gas trapped far from clients in remote Amazon jungle.

The companies agreed to develop a plan to “monetize” HRT gas reserves rain forest that is currently inaccessible by road or pipeline, HRT Participações em Petróleo SA said in a statement with its Anglo-Russian partner TNK-BP TNBP.MM.

Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras already operates natural gas and oil fields in the area known as the Solimoes basin. It has the region’s only natural gas pipeline.

HRT, TNK-BP and Petrobras have agreed to sketch out a work plan within 30 days and complete a proposal within six months, the statement said. TNK-BP bought a 45 percent stake in HRT’s Amazon blocks for $1 billion in late 2011. Despite large recent discoveries, the gas is worthless unless it can be moved to market and sold.

Petrobras confirmed the accord and said the companies would be working closely with the government of the state of Amazonas to increase development of the Solimoes basin, where both Petrobras and HRT have found oil.

Petrobras declined to say what sort of projects might be used to sell HRT and TNK-BP’s gas. HRT and TNK-BP gave no further details on how they would access the reserves.

On September 17 HRT Chief Executive Marcio Mello told Reuters he was considering plans to build petrochemical plants and electricity generation facilities near HRT’s fields in the Amazon.

HRT estimates its Amazon areas contain as much as 6 billion barrels of light crude oil and 20 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas.

That is enough to supply all U.S. crude oil needs for nearly 14 months and enough gas for all U.S. needs for 10 months according to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy and Reuters.

Mello told Reuters in September he planned to define how he would sell, or unlock value from gas fields the company had found in Brazil’s Solimoes basin west of Manaus, Brazil by the end of 2012. He also said HRT would sign a contract to sell the gas by the end of 2013.

HRT shares rose 19.3 percent, its second largest daily gain ever, to 5.32 reais, its highest close since August 30, in Sao Paulo trading on Monday.

($1 = 2.0383 Brazilian reais)