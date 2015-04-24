FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC director says board united behind chairman, CEO
April 24, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC director says board united behind chairman, CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) senior independent director Simon Robertson said the bank’s board was united behind Chairman Douglas Flint and Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver and they had the board’s full confidence.

Both men have been criticized after several scandals, including allegations HSBC helped Swiss clients avoid tax in the past, and a shareholder at the bank’s annual meeting on Friday asked if they would remain.

“The board has absolutely full confidence in both Douglas and Stuart and the rest of the management team. They are the people who we are trusting to help us through the problems we have and we will hold them to account. There are no plans to change anyone and I speak for the whole board,” Robertson said.

Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely

