FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC replaces long-time auditor KPMG with PwC
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 2, 2013 / 1:29 PM / in 4 years

HSBC replaces long-time auditor KPMG with PwC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Company logos of HSBC are displayed at the entrance and inside one of its branches in Hong Kong March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) said PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will be its auditor from 2015, replacing KPMG, in the first change by a major UK bank after calls from regulators for firms to change their accountants more regularly.

KPMG has been HSBC’s auditor since 1991 and the bank said the change follows a competitive tender process.

Banks have come under pressure to change their auditors more frequently to keep accountants on their toes after lenders, some of whom have used the same auditor for over a century, were given a clean bill of health just before they were rescued in the 2008 financial crisis.

Britain’s Competition Commission has said it plans to make it mandatory for listed companies to put out their audit work to tender every five years, although critics say it will simply lead to swapping contracts among the “Big Four” accountancy firms.

The Big Four - KPMG, PwC, Ernst & Young and Deloitte - check the books of nearly all big listed companies across the world.

Reporting by Steve Slater and Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.