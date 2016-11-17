FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
HSBC launches private banking services in Australia
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 9 months ago

HSBC launches private banking services in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a logo of HSBC outside a branch at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China June 2, 2015.Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) on Thursday launched its private banking services in Australia, as part of its plans to expand business presence in the Asia Pacific region.

The bank will offer private banking services to Australian clients, including high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and family offices, with investable assets of more than A$10 million ($7.47 million), it said.

Australia has the third-largest population of HNWIs in Asia Pacific with around 29,500 Australian households that have a net worth of over A$10 million, HSBC said in a statement, citing external research reports.

"Australia is a priority growth market for HSBC, and having a private bank office here will complement and enhance our existing retail, commercial and investment banking businesses," said Tony Cripps, chief executive of HSBC in Australia.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.