FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC's Janet Henry replaces Stephen King as global chief economist
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 3, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC's Janet Henry replaces Stephen King as global chief economist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The HSBC logo is seen above a branch of the bank in the Sao Paulo financial centre, Brazil, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has a new global chief economist as of Aug. 1, appointing Chief European Economist Janet Henry to the position after Stephen King chose to move to a consulting role with the bank.

HSBC - Europe’s biggest bank - said in an email seen by Reuters that King had decided to take the role of senior economic adviser after 17 years with the bank. He will now report to Stephen Moss, group head of strategy and planning and chief of staff to Chief Executive Stephen Gulliver.

“In his new capacity, Stephen will work a three-day week and continue to publish on key economic themes,” the bank said in the email. “He will service a carefully targeted list of HSBC’s key strategic clients around the world and speak at selected HSBC conferences.”

Henry, who joined the bank in Hong Kong, has been with HSBC since 1996, according to her LinkedIn page. In her new role, she assumes responsibility for the company’s global economic forecasts and reports to global head of research David May.

Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.