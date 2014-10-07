FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two directors of HSBC's UK bank to quit over new rules: source
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
October 7, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Two directors of HSBC's UK bank to quit over new rules: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two directors of HSBC Holdings Plc’s British business are set to leave the bank because they are unhappy with new rules that can result in jail sentences for senior bankers, a source familiar with the matter said.

Alan Thomson, a member of the audit and risk committees of HSBC Bank Plc, has tendered his resignation from the bank and John Trueman, the deputy chairman of HSBC Bank Plc, is on the verge of resigning, the source said.

Sky News reported on Tuesday that the likely departures of both men were a direct consequence of new proposals to strengthen accountability for senior bankers.

The Bank of England has launched a consultation on tougher oversight of top bankers, known as the Senior Persons Regime, as called for by a Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

The new regime includes powers to jail bankers for up to seven years for reckless misconduct. Top bankers would have to prove to regulators they were not aware of or had challenged dubious behavior at the time.

(story corrects typo in second paragraph)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.