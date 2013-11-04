FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC says no-one suspended in relation to FX probe
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 4, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

HSBC says no-one suspended in relation to FX probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past a bank branch of HSBC in central London August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said it had not suspended any staff as part of an investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets by several banks.

“We haven’t suspended anyone. It’s at a very early stage and the names we’ve been given so far don’t work for us anymore,” Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.

HSBC become the latest major bank to confirm it is helping with an investigation by regulators in several countries into a number of firms, relating to trading in the $5.3 trillion a day currency market. Several other banks have suspended staff in relation to the probe, sources have said.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.