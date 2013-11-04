HSBC says no-one suspended in relation to FX probe

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said it had not suspended any staff as part of an investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets by several banks.

“We haven’t suspended anyone. It’s at a very early stage and the names we’ve been given so far don’t work for us anymore,” Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.

HSBC become the latest major bank to confirm it is helping with an investigation by regulators in several countries into a number of firms, relating to trading in the $5.3 trillion a day currency market. Several other banks have suspended staff in relation to the probe, sources have said.