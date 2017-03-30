FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
HSBC announces fintech partnership with Tradeshift
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 30, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 5 months ago

HSBC announces fintech partnership with Tradeshift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016.Reinhard Krause/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) announced on Thursday a strategic partnership with financial technology company Tradeshift, that will allow the bank's clients to manage their supply chains and working capital requirements digitally.

HSBC said it invested an undisclosed sum last June in Tradeshift, which connects 1.5 million companies over 190 countries.

The deal announced on Thursday, the latest in increasingly common partnerships between traditional banks and financial technology firms, will allow HSBC customers to automate the paper-heavy process of ordering and invoicing along supply chains.

"The upside for us is the ability to finance more clients, earlier in the production cycle," said Vivek Ramachandran, an executive in HSBC's global trade business.

Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.