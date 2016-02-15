'Brexit' could lead to HSBC moving 1,000 jobs to Paris: Sky

A traffic light shines red near the HSBC bank logo, pictured at the bank buidling in Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) could move around 1,000 employees from London to Paris in the event that Britain votes to leave the European Union, the bank’s Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver was quoted saying by Sky News on Monday.

The staff would be moved from HSBC’s trading, corporate banking and investment banking units, Gulliver was quoted saying, with the total number of jobs moving dependent on the terms of the so-called Brexit.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed the comments.

The plan to possibly move jobs away from London in the event of a British exit from the EU comes the day after Europe’s biggest lender decided to keep its headquarters in London after a 10-month review.

Gulliver’s comments represent the most direct statement yet by a chief executive of a major UK-based company on the possible impact on jobs if the British public vote to leave the EU in a referendum.

Most major British firms are seriously considering the risk of Britain leaving the EU and many are making contingency plans, according to the head of the Confederation of British Industry lobby group.