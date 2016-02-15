FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong regulator says respects HSBC decision to keep HQ in Britain
February 15, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong regulator says respects HSBC decision to keep HQ in Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank said on Monday it respected HSBC Holdings’ decision to keep its headquarters in Britain following a weekend boarding meeting in London..

“The HKMA appreciates that for a large international bank such as HSBC, relocation of domicile is a very major and complicated undertaking,” Norman Chan, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement.

“I would like to stress that Hong Kong is the premier banking and financial hub in Asia, with all but one of the 30 Global Systemically Important Banks operating in Hong Kong,” Chan added.

Reporting by Denny Thomas

