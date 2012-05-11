FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC says to sell assets in South America for $400 million
May 11, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

HSBC says to sell assets in South America for $400 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) said on Friday that it had agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.

The Colombia and Peru deals are expected to close in the last quarter of this year and Uruguay and Paraguay should close in the first quarter of 2013, the company said in a statement released in Mexico City.

Banco GNB Sudameris is a Colombian financial group controlled by Grupo Gilinski, HSBC said.

HSBC has been quitting smaller markets and businesses to cut costs and streamline operations under new CEO Stuart Gulliver.

The London-based bank operates in 85 countries and Gulliver is trying to sharpen its focus on fast-growing Asian markets. It has struck about 27 deals in the past year to cut more than $60 billion in risk-weighted assets from its balance sheet.

HSBC has 62 branches in the four Latin American countries it is leaving -- 24 in Peru, 20 in Colombia, 11 in Uruguay and seven in Paraguay -- out of more than 3,000 across the Americas.

As of December 2011, the four operations for sale had assets worth $4.4 billion, HSBC said.

Reporting By Tomas Sarmiento

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
