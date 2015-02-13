FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lawmakers may quiz ex-HSBC Chairman Green on Swiss accounts
February 13, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

UK lawmakers may quiz ex-HSBC Chairman Green on Swiss accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An HSBC sign is seen outside a bank branch near the Shard in London February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Treasury Committee will consider whether to quiz former HSBC (HSBA.L) Chairman Stephen Green over allegations some clients of HSBC’s Swiss private bank evaded tax, a lawmaker on the panel said on Friday.

The Treasury Committee is due to hear evidence from current HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint on Feb. 25, after the bank this week admitted failings in compliance and controls in its Swiss private bank.

“If after hearing from Douglas Flint the Committee believes it needs more answers we will discuss calling Lord Green,” John Mann, a member of the Treasury Committee, said in a statement.

Green was chairman of HSBC from 2006 until 2010. He became UK trade minister in 2011, and stayed in that role until 2013. Green has so far declined to comment.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
