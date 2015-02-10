FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK ministers unaware of possible HSBC wrongdoing until 'last couple of days'
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 10, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

UK ministers unaware of possible HSBC wrongdoing until 'last couple of days'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British government ministers were unaware that HSBC may have been involved in wrongdoing in its Swiss banking arm until the “last couple of days”, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Three months before a close national election, the opposition Labour Party has accused Cameron’s Conservative-led government of failing to get a grip on corporate malpractice and tax evasion, a charge it rejects.

HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) faces investigation by U.S. authorities and an inquiry by British lawmakers after admitting failings by its Swiss private bank that may have allowed some customers to dodge taxes.

“No government minister had any knowledge that HSBC may have been involved in wrongdoing in regard to its Swiss banking arm ... prior to the reports over the last couple of days,” Cameron’s spokeswoman told reporters.

She said it was important to make a distinction between knowledge that individuals were potentially using the bank’s Swiss arm to evade tax and allegations that HSBC itself as a corporate entity may have been involved in wrongdoing.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.