UK's Cameron defends appointment of ex-HSBC executive chairman Stephen Green
February 11, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron defends appointment of ex-HSBC executive chairman Stephen Green

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at the British Chambers of Commerce annual meeting in central London February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that “every proper process” was followed when he appointed Stephen Green, HSBC’s former executive chairman, to be a trade minister in 2010.

Under pressure in parliament from the opposition Labour Party over the appointment in the light of a tax scandal engulfing HSBC’s Swiss operations, Cameron noted that Labour had welcomed Green’s appointment at the time and “three years later they were still holding meetings with him.”

Cameron said: “When I appointed Stephen Green, every proper process was followed, I consulted the Cabinet secretary, I consulted the director for propriety and ethics, and of course the House of Lords appointments commission now looks at someone’s individual tax affairs before giving them a peerage.”

Green, a British peer, is no longer a minister.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
