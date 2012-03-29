HSBC buys key Lloyds banking units in UAE

DUBAI (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is buying Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY.L) onshore retail, corporate and commercial banking business in the United Arab Emirates, the two British banks said on Thursday.

The deal, reported earlier by Reuters, will strengthen HSBC’s presence in the Middle East and is in line with Lloyds’ strategy of reducing its international presence.

The value of the gross assets being acquired is $769 million as at the end of 2011 and the transaction is expected be completed during the second half of this year. Lloyds said the impact of the sale on its accounts was not expected to be material.

The business being acquired by HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, has approximately 8,800 personal and commercial customers and a loan book of around $573 million. The deal excludes Lloyds’ other private and expatriate off-shore operations based in the UAE.

Lloyds, 40 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, is implementing a restructuring plan to halve its international presence and cut 15,000 jobs.

It said in January that it was in talks to sell its operations in the United Arab Emirates, its Middle Eastern hub.

HSBC’s largest operations in the Middle East and North Africa region are based in the UAE. The bank has a presence in 14 countries across the region, which fetched it a profit before tax in 2011 of $1.49 billion.