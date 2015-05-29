FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ING, Qatar National Bank among suitors for HSBC Turkey -sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 29, 2015 / 9:38 AM / 2 years ago

ING, Qatar National Bank among suitors for HSBC Turkey -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The HSBC bank logo is pictured at the bank headquarters in Paris April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Potential bidders for HSBC’s (HSBA.L) Turkish business include ING Group NV ING.AS, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp (ABC) ABCB.BH, people familiar with process said on Friday.

Four sources said Dutch bank ING and Qatar National Bank were interested in buying HSBC’s Turkish business as a whole, not just its loss-making retail arm. Two of the sources said ABC was also looking to buy the entire business.

The sale is at an early stage, the sources said. HSBC declined comment.

HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in February the bank’s businesses in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and the United States needed to improve or be sold.

It plans to sell its operations in Turkey and Brazil and has started auctions to do so, and is expected to restructure in Mexico and the United States, sources have said.

HSBC lost $64 million in Turkey last year, dragged down by a $155 million loss by its retail business after regulatory changes capped interest rates on credit cards and overdrafts.

It has the 13th largest branch network in Turkey, well behind some state-run banks and major private lenders Isbank (ISCTR.IS) and Garanti Bank (GARAN.IS).

HSBC’s Turkish retail business has $4 billion of assets and could be sold at around book value, meaning the bank would not see a gain or loss on the sale, sources said. One said the price would depend on the structure of the deal, such as whether HSBC provides financing.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Steve Slater; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.