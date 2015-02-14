FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC names Kevin Geiger structured products sales VP: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 14, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC names Kevin Geiger structured products sales VP: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc hired Kevin Geiger as a vice president for sales and marketing of structured products in New York, Bloomberg reported.

Geiger, who previously worked at JVB Financial Group LLC and Citigroup Inc, will report to Todd Fruhbeis, head of wealth management sales for the Americas, the report said, citing an HSBC spokesman. (bloom.bg/1AkH0kI)

Geiger succeeds Jeffrey Goldstein, who joined Royal Bank of Canada’s wealth management unit as an associate financial adviser in January, the report said.

London-based HSBC is the sixth-biggest issuer of structured notes in the United States, according to Bloomberg.

HSBC confirmed the move. RBC was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.