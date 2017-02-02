HSBC hires Deutsche Bank's Laing to cover emerging markets ECM: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has hired former Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) executive Christopher Laing to cover emerging markets equity capital financing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Laing’s title is still to be finalised but he will perform a similar role to that of head of emerging markets Equity Capital Markets (ECM) that he held at Deutsche Bank, one of the sources said.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.

Separately, the bank announced on Wednesday it has named Hossein Zami as its new global head of equities, and JPMorgan (JPM.N) veteran Ray Doody as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, according to internal memos obtained by Reuters.