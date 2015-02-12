FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wyatt Crowell named HSBC Bank USA head of N America commercial banking
February 12, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

Wyatt Crowell named HSBC Bank USA head of N America commercial banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HSBC Bank USA, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc, appointed Wyatt Crowell senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking for North America, effective immediately.

Crowell succeeds Steve Bottomley, who was appointed global head of mid-market and business banking for HSBC Holdings in London.

Crowell, based in New York, joined HSBC in May 2014. He was previously co-head of UK corporate banking and global head of multinational corporates with Barclays in London.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru

