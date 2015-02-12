Wyatt Crowell named HSBC Bank USA head of N America commercial banking

(Reuters) - HSBC Bank USA, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc, appointed Wyatt Crowell senior executive vice president and head of commercial banking for North America, effective immediately.

Crowell succeeds Steve Bottomley, who was appointed global head of mid-market and business banking for HSBC Holdings in London.

Crowell, based in New York, joined HSBC in May 2014. He was previously co-head of UK corporate banking and global head of multinational corporates with Barclays in London.